Hancock’s Kyle King Signs With Long Beach State

A sixth member of Allan Hancock College baseball’s 2016 team has earned an opportunity to play at a four-year university. Left-handed pitcher Kyle King has committed to Long Beach State University, a Division I-program and member of the Big West Conference.

King finished the season with a 3-4 record and a 4.16 earned run average. Over 13 appearances, including 12 starts, the left-hander struck out 82 and walked 43 in 71 1/3 innings pitcher.

He ranked ninth in the state for most strikeouts. King also entered the Hancock record books with the ninth most strikeouts in a single-season. The sophomore limited opposing hitters to a .211 batting average.

During an April 12 start, King struck out a career-high 14 in 6 1/3 innings against L.A. Pierce. He had three other starts with at least eight strikeouts.

King joins five additional baseball players who committed to four-year universities last month. Hunter Christensen signed with Campbellsvile, Chance Miranda signed with Clarion, Skylar Bischoff committed to Jarvis Christian, and Isaiah Ramos signed with Chico State.

After leading the conference with a .388 batting average, five triples and 13 stolen bases, outfielder Colby Barrick committed to play at UC Santa Barbara. The Santa Ynez High School graduate clubbed a team-best five home runs and scored 37 runs. He finished his career as Hancock’s all-time leader with nine career triples.

"It's with great pride to have several of our student-athletes sign with four-year institutions,” said Hancock coach Chris Stevens. “It not only demonstrates their ability and work ethic on the field, but in the classroom as well."

Barrick and King could face each other next spring. The Gauchos and Dirtbags are both members of the Big West Conference that are nationally ranked in contention for bids to the NCAA Regionals.

Stevens said infielders Zach Lampreia and Jacob Tonascia could commit to four-year institutions within the next week.