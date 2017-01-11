Hancock’s Online Classes Offer Flexibility for Busy Students

Online classes continue to be a popular option for many college students. During the upcoming spring semester, Allan Hancock College will offer more than 80 online classes for busy students who enjoy the flexibility and convenience such classes provide.

Students can complete their coursework at home or on campus computers at their own pace, which helps accommodate work, family and/or transportation constraints.

Spring 2017 online classes are being offered in a variety of disciplines including accounting, business, drama, economics, English, global studies, fire technology, history, math, philosophy, psychology, speech, and more.

Details about these and all other spring classes are available via the online Class Search; go to www.hancockcollege.edu and click the link on the home page. Most online classes require an orientation session prior to the start of classes. Orientation details are available via Class Search by clicking the class Course Record Number (CRN).



Online students living outside the college’s area may request test proctoring. For details, visit the Allan Hancock College Testing Center (Quick Link “Testing Center”).



Registration for spring classes is under way at www.hancockcollege.edu. Go to the college website, log on to myHancock, click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes. Registration continues through Jan. 22. Credit classes begin the week of Jan. 23.



Spring Community Education classes also begin the week of Jan. 23, and are offered throughout the community and at all campus locations. Students can register online now, or receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Bldg. S) on the Santa Maria campus.



All new students and students without a user name and password must apply to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and select the appropriate application link.



For more online registration information, go to the Hancock home page and click Apply & Register. The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.



For registration information, call 922-6966, or toll free from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties at 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242), ext. 3248.

— Rebecca Fries for Allan Hancock College.