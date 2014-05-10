Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Over 300 Hands4Others Supporters Make Strides For Clean Water

By Erinn Lynch for Hands4Others | May 10, 2014 | 7:55 p.m.

More than 300 students and family members walked two miles from Santa Barbara’s East Beach to support and raise awareness for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the youth-led nonprofit Hands4Others (H4O).
 
Rallying the participants was H4O founder and college student Spencer Dusebout, Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart and KEYT News Channel 3’s John Palminteri.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward building new water systems in high-need areas. While final numbers are coming in, event organizers anticipate they raised the $50,000 needed to fund filtration units for Rote, Indonesia.

Event sponsors included Kids Helping Kids, Carl’s Jr., Jordano’s, Whole Foods Market, Patagonia, The Bank of Santa Barbara, Community West Bank, Broadview Mortgage, Lynda.com, KeVita Sparkling Probiotics, The Habit Burger and Davies Public Affairs.

Hands4others (H4O) is a grassroots organization founded in the fall of 2008 in Santa Barbara by several teenagers from the community. Having traveled outside the United States, they could not shake the images of children and families forced to spend most of their time gathering insufficient amounts of dirty water — water most of us would not bathe in, let alone drink. Their response to this crisis was to form Hands4others (H4O), a movement of young people (who together with our families) have been called to change the world one person, one family, one village at a time by providing sustainable access to safe, drinkable water for those in need.

H4O clubs in Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Denver, New Jersey, Scotland and England activate youth peers to "Be the Generation" to solve the world water crisis. To date, children and families in 11 countries around the world are currently provided with safe water because of the efforts of H4O and the generous contributions from supporters.

Click here for more information about Hands4others (H4O).

— Erinn Lynch of Blaze PR represents Hands4others (H4O).

