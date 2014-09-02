Hand Reported Amputated in Industrial Accident Near Lompoc

A Santa Barbara County helicopter was called out Tuesday to transport a victim who was reported to have had a hand amputated in an accident in the 4400 block of Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Also responding to the medical emergency were fire crews from the county and Lompoc as well as an AMR ambulance, Capt. David Sadecki said.

Someone had their hand caught in some machinery, he said, but did not elaborate.

The call came in at 9:13 a.m., and the victim was airlifted to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

There are several wineries and farms in the area, but it was unclear on which property the accident happened.

Additional details were not available.

