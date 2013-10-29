Handcrafted Artisan Jewelry Line to Debut at CALM Gala

Known to many as the American Riviera, Santa Barbara is a hiker’s haven, a beachcomber’s paradise and a wine lover’s playground. With the introduction of the breathtaking Nauti2 Collection, this seaside hamlet is poised to become a jewelry connoisseur’s dream come true as well.

Inspired by nature and created by two gifted local artisans, the elegant Nauti2 Collection ($39 to $399) features exquisite designs incorporating freshwater pearls, precious gemstones, exotic wood and tribal beads on supple leather cord or suspended from sterling silver or gold vermeil. Signature pieces include versatile lariats that can be worn as either a necklace or wrap bracelet and chain earrings adorned with Peruvian opal, chalcedony, chrysoprase and citrine. Each piece is handcrafted exclusively in Santa Barbara from natural materials that mimic the local landscape.

Just in time for the holiday season, Nauti2 will make its debut at the popular Wine, Jewelry & Chocolate gala to benefit CALM on Nov. 6 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

CALM’s special events help raise much-needed funds that support its vital programs and services. Click here for more information about this event.

In addition, Nauti2 will also be featuring select pieces — along with one-of-a-kind driftwood sculptures and stunning succulent arrangements — at the Ruby Sky Holiday Art and Gift Show, running Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 12-15 at 923 State St.

About the Designers

Kimberly Vyn is a formally trained gemologist and avid sea woman who has combined her love of precious natural treasures with a passion for all things nautical.

A lifelong sailor, Vyn created the original Santa Barbara Nauti Collection after a stint in the West Indies. Her original pieces can be found locally at Plum Goods, A.H. Gaspar Jewelers, Wendy Foster and Hummingbird in Carpinteria.

Shelley Schulte is a born creator and seasoned collector with a passion for colorful sea glass and delicate shells.

A designer, baker and consummate craftswoman, Schulte creates floral arrangements for weddings, constructs elaborate lighting and visual displays for high-end events, and continually hones her skills in various media including painting, wire wrapping, and precious metal clay.

Click here for more information about Nauti2 or the designers.