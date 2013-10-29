Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Handcrafted Artisan Jewelry Line to Debut at CALM Gala

By Kimberly Vyn | October 29, 2013 | 2:40 p.m.

bracelet
This freshwater bubble bracelet is among pieces featured in the Nauti2 Collection.

Known to many as the American Riviera, Santa Barbara is a hiker’s haven, a beachcomber’s paradise and a wine lover’s playground. With the introduction of the breathtaking Nauti2 Collection, this seaside hamlet is poised to become a jewelry connoisseur’s dream come true as well.

Inspired by nature and created by two gifted local artisans, the elegant Nauti2 Collection ($39 to $399) features exquisite designs incorporating freshwater pearls, precious gemstones, exotic wood and tribal beads on supple leather cord or suspended from sterling silver or gold vermeil. Signature pieces include versatile lariats that can be worn as either a necklace or wrap bracelet and chain earrings adorned with Peruvian opal, chalcedony, chrysoprase and citrine. Each piece is handcrafted exclusively in Santa Barbara from natural materials that mimic the local landscape.

Just in time for the holiday season, Nauti2 will make its debut at the popular Wine, Jewelry & Chocolate gala to benefit CALM on Nov. 6 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.

CALM’s special events help raise much-needed funds that support its vital programs and services. Click here for more information about this event.

In addition, Nauti2 will also be featuring select pieces — along with one-of-a-kind driftwood sculptures and stunning succulent arrangements — at the Ruby Sky Holiday Art and Gift Show, running Nov. 29-Dec. 1 and Dec. 12-15 at 923 State St.

About the Designers

Kimberly Vyn is a formally trained gemologist and avid sea woman who has combined her love of precious natural treasures with a passion for all things nautical.

A lifelong sailor, Vyn created the original Santa Barbara Nauti Collection after a stint in the West Indies. Her original pieces can be found locally at Plum Goods, A.H. Gaspar Jewelers, Wendy Foster and Hummingbird in Carpinteria.

Shelley Schulte is a born creator and seasoned collector with a passion for colorful sea glass and delicate shells.

A designer, baker and consummate craftswoman, Schulte creates floral arrangements for weddings, constructs elaborate lighting and visual displays for high-end events, and continually hones her skills in various media including painting, wire wrapping, and precious metal clay.

Click here for more information about Nauti2 or the designers.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 