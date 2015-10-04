Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Handcrafted Goods Galore to Glimmer at Bead Elements and Design Show

By Casey Johnson for the Bead Elements and Design Show | October 4, 2015 | 12:17 p.m.

Bead Elements and Design Show returns to Fess Parker Doubletree Santa Barbara, Oct. 30–Nov. 1, 2015, with a remarkable selection of beautiful and sensuous handcrafted products, along with 100 workshops taught by craft artists and designers.

The show celebrates the beauty of handcrafted beads, jewelry, clothing and unusual items such as Gablonzer pressed beads, vintage glass buttons, ancestral artifacts, art clay silver, champlevé enamel, art nouveau lace, sacred tribal arts, nomadic textiles and jewelry.

The promoters of Bead Elements and Design Show rely on their life-long experience with the artisanal trades to bring together an amazing selection of exhibitors, each hand-selected for their originality of design.

From established artisan to emerging artist, the exhibitors will offer their best and newest designs of beads, jewelry, findings clothing, accessories and textiles. Click here to view a full list of exhibitors.

The techniques, materials and skills represented include bead making, lapidary art, fashion design, millinery, polymer clay, felting, glass making, interior décor, artistic beads, designer jewelry, hand-dyed silk, ceramics, leather, wood, metal, fine pearls and designer findings.

There are over 100 hands-on workshops in enameling, wirework, jewelry design, art clay, metalwork, kumihimo, beadwork, crystal setting, bronze clay, freeform weaving, art glass, leatherwork, electroforming, Viking knit and mixed media. Click here to learn more about workshops.

Bead Elements and Design Show is open Friday, Oct. 30, 7–9 p.m., and Sat–Sun, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Workshops will be held daily from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Fess Parker Doubletree is located at 633 E Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara. Admission is $10, which is good all three days and includes parking.

For more information, visit www.beadelements.com.  

— Casey Johnson is the show manager for the Bead Elements and Design Show.

 
