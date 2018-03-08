Handful of Double Winners for Carpinteria in Loss to Nordhoff

Track & Field

Carpinteria boys and girls track and field fell short against Nordhoff on Tuesday.



The Warrior boys lost 68-64, while the girls fell 65-52. Both teams fall to 0-1 for the season.

Double winners for the Warriors included Wyatt Stevenson in the 100 and 200, Roderick Hutchinson in the long jump and high jump, Victor Rinaldi in the 400 and 4x400 relay, Marcos Alpizar in the 800 and 4x400 and Isaac De Alba in the shot put and 4x400.

On the girls side, Yvette Zamora won the 100, the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay. Breanna De Lira won both the 400 meter and the 4x400 relay.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.