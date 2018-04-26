Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:36 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
2018 Salute to Nurses: A Noozhawk Partnership with Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Nursing Can Require a Rotating Work Schedule

Nursing shifts Click to view larger
Nurses who work variable shifts also must manage healthy energy levels. (Green Shoot Media photo)
By Green Shoot Media | April 26, 2018 | 9:27 p.m.

Life for a nurse can be hectic. With fluctuating schedules and high-stress situations, the nursing profession requires patience and the ability to handle multiple challenges.

A rotating shift consists of morning, evening and night shifts altering during the month. This type of schedule can help prevent burnout, especially for nurses who work in organizations serving high volumes of patients.

The next time you chat with a nurse, let her know you appreciate the long hours she is putting in. You might just make her day.

Variable Schedules

Many nurses work multiple days in a row with multiple days off. This can take some getting used to but generally is a preferred setup for professionals in the demanding health care field.

Nurses who work variable shifts have to be ready for anything, all while maintaining an energy level and focus that result in optimal performance.

Here is what a variable shift might look like in a given week:

» 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday night

» 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday

» 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday

Adjusting your work-life balance around a changing schedule can be difficult. Pulling it off requires an understanding of what your body and energy level can handle.

Diet and Exercise Are Key

When it comes to preparing your body for challenging, inconsistent work schedules, the way you treat it can make a big difference in your sustainability.

Professionals lacking regular sleep should look to vegetables for the vitamins and minerals they need to balance their workloads.

Eat a healthy balance of colorful vegetables every day and watch your energy level increase. Avoid foods high in carbohydrates to avoid crashing when your energy runs out.

Looking for something more custom? Meet with a local dietitian — or one who works at your health care organization — to put together a custom nutrition plan for you.

Hydration also is a key factor in maintaining your body. If you have trouble remembering to drink water during your shift, schedule a personal water and bathroom break to coincide with a patient’s routine medication or check-in. This will keep you on track as you keep up with your work responsibilities.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 