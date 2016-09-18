Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:41 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Handmade Quilt Show Covers the Local Landscape with Colorful Creations

Coastal Quilters Guild squares up Santa Barbara landmarks and icons with inspiration for others at annual expo

“Museum Impressions” by the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta. In 1991, the members presented the 92-inch-by-92-inch quilt to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to mark its 75th anniversary. Click to view larger
“Museum Impressions” by the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta. In 1991, the members presented the 92-inch-by-92-inch quilt to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to mark its 75th anniversary. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 18, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Visitors to Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday found the Exhibit Hall filled with hundreds of colorful handmade quilts made by Santa Barbara County residents.

Quilters and onlookers united to celebrate and highlight the work of local quilters’ designs during a two-day fundraiser, hosted by the Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara and Goleta. The expo covered all topics quilt-related, and featured more than 200 traditional, modern and contemporary handmade quilts drafted and designed by guild members.

Each member chose the fabric, colors, technique and inspiration that reflected the quilter’s uniqueness. A combination of detailed stitching and colorful palette patterns was arrayed throughout the building.

“Quilting is fun because each one is different,” member Sue Kadner told Noozhawk. “You select the fabric, but you never know what it will look like until it is finished and put together.”

This year’s “Harvest of Colors Quilt” show displayed the “Santa Barbara Quilt,” which has hung in the Washington office of Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, since the late 1990s. The 91-inch-by-87-inch quilt was inspired by individual scenes of Santa Barbara, including Old Spanish Days Fiesta, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, the Arlington Theatre and a variety of flowers and trees.

Visitors viewed a piece titled “Museum Impressions,” which was made in 1991 for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History to mark its 75th anniversary. Embroidered on the 92-inch-by-92-inch quilt were designs of Chumash Indian rock art, tide pools, a rattlesnake, a sea lion and a poppy field.

The show featured multiple quilt patterns inspired by Santa Barbara.

Quilters were influenced by the Santa Barbara Mission, ocean animals, landmarks and architecture, such as the original Santa Barbara Municipal Airport terminal.

Groups within the guild focused on creating modern art quilts.

One piece titled “Bling It (It’s a Girl Thing)” was designed using Harley-Davidson T-shirts that a member collected from the United States, Canada, Austria, Germany, Ireland and New Zealand.

Another called “Broken Dishes” used men’s shirts as the fabric. Tiny half-square triangles were cut and stitched together to create the colorful design.

Over the years, the members have donated thousands of quilts to local nonprofit organizations, Kadner said.

Last year, the Coastal Quilters Guild donated 150 Christmas stockings for children served by CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation). Members also honored military veterans in hospice care for their service by creating 93 red, white and blue quilts.

Santa Barbara resident Kathryn Richardson found the creations intriguing as she browsed the rows of quilts Saturday afternoon.

“I have a bunch of extra material at home, and I’m looking for something to do with it,” she said. “I came to find inspiration. Each quilt is a piece of art, and seeing the details up close is great.”

Vendors displayed the latest in crafting supplies and fabrics, from educational books and sewing machines to threads, needles and thimbles. The event also featured demonstrations and quilt competitions.

The 10th biennial show continues through 5 p.m. Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, in Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the show help fund the guild’s community projects.

“This event can appeal to a large crowd,” Coastal Quilters Guild president Linda Boynton de Sepulveda said. “Each piece is creative, and it’s great to see people enjoying the show.”

Guild meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Drive in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 