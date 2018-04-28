Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Paramedics Give Passersby On-the-Spot Training in Hands-Only CPR

Nearly 200 people learn the lifesaving technique at demonstrations held in communities throughout Santa Barbara County

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 4, 2013 | 8:26 p.m.

People walking in search of lunch at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Tuesday passed by about 10 plastic torsos laying on the ground, models of the human chest paramedics were using to teach the public about the importance of CPR in the first few minutes of a medical emergency.

During the lunch hour, there were lulls in the exercises, when people passed by more preoccupied with what to eat. But at most points, people were willing to jump in and practice compressions along with a teacher. By the end of the day, nearly 200 people were trained in Goleta, Buellton and Orcutt by Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response paramedics.

Sudden cardiac arrest affects nearly 300,000 people across the country annually, and 300 people in Santa Barbara County each year.

Cardiac arrest is different than a heart attack, and occurs when there’s an electrical disorder of the heart, causing it to stop. Without blood flow, the brain stops working and the victim collapses.

Because less than 10 percent of people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest outside the hospital survive, Tuesday’s demonstrations were critical, according to Capt. Josh Cazier, who was watching over the event.

Cazier said he has seen cases where people saved lives doing compressions until medics have arrived.

“Our No. 1 goal is creating a situation where people can walk away from this” without permanent damage, he said.

Santa Barbara County firefighter/paramedic Alfred Gonzalez led the exercises with multiple people on Tuesday, including this reporter, teaching them where to put their hands for the chest compressions and to sing the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive,” which has roughly the beats per minute needed to do the compression exercises.

Keeping the blood circulating to the body, especially the heart and the brain, until first responders arrive is the most important thing.

The American Heart Association has recommended hands?only CPR for adults since 2008, eliminating the need for mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Instead of having people sit through an eight-hour class, first responders were out giving people the “down and dirty” instructions to save someone’s life, Cazier said.

That four-minute window is crucial, and with every minute that passes by, a person’s risk of death or complications increases significantly.

Many large organizations are catching on and having the fire department do a training for their employees. The City of Solvang is gearing up in November to have its downtown businesses trained in CPR.

The fire department also tries to have a presence at large events such as the Lemon Festival to train people in hands-on CPR, he said.

Click here for more information about CPR in the county, or click here for an CPR instruction list visit.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 