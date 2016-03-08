Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 7:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Hands4Others Announces 2016 Walk4Water

At the 2015 Walk4Water, over 500 Santa Barbara and Southern California community members walked for a common goal. This year’s event will include interactive exhibits that demonstrate the water crisis.  (Hands4Others photo)
By Erinn Lynch for Hands4Others | March 8, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

The youth-led nonprofit Hands4Others (H4O) will sponsor its 4th annual Walk4Water fundraiser to solve the world water crisis March 19, 2016.

Participants can register now at hands4others.org/walk4water. As with all H4O donations, 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards building new water systems in high-need areas.

Participants will walk together for 2.5 miles along Santa Barbara’s East Beach. The following Walk4Water festival will include music, special exhibits, beach games and snacks provided by KIND, Tri Country Produce and others.

Event organizers hope to build upon the success of last year’s event, which included 500 participants, who raised more than $100,000. Those funds have already been applied to the installation of clean water filtration systems in three counties serving approximately 23,000 people.

The villages that received filtration systems funded by 2015’s Walk4Water include: Zinacantán, Mexico; Sesesmil, Honduras; San Francisco, Honduras; Ostuman, Honduras; and Bumala, Kenya.

Registration for the walk will begin at 9 a.m. March 19, with the race starting at 10 a.m.

Registration and participation requires a minimum donation of $10 per person. Visit www.hands4others.org/walk4water to register online.

The race will start at Oceanside of Chase Palm Park, 323 E Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit www.hands4others.org/walk4water or like H4O on Facebook.

Erinn Lynch is a publicist representing Hands4Others.

