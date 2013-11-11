Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Hands4Others Asks for Help with Relief for Victims of Haiyan Typhoon

By Susan Jackson for Hands4Others (H4O) | November 11, 2013 | 8:45 p.m.

Hands4Others (H4O) — a Santa Barbara-based, youth-led nonprofit group working to provide sustainable access to safe, drinkable water for those in need — is responding to critical needs in the wake of Super Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines.

H4O has been monitoring the storm and began dialogue with its implementing partner, Water Missions International, to strategize an effective and appropriate response to the disaster before it made landfall on Nov. 8, said Casey O'Toole, project director of H4O.   

On Monday, he said, H4O mobilized an effort to install two water systems in the critical disaster areas. H4O has already allocated funds to install one system and is asking for help to support the second.

Click here to make an online donation or for more information on H4O.

One hundred percent of donations will directly fund the disaster relief project in Haiyan.

— Susan Jackson is a board member of Hands4Others (H4O).

