Hands4Others Challenges Santa Barbara Community to Think Globally, Walk Locally

By Chelsea Hartnett for Hands4Others | March 18, 2015 | 8:07 a.m.

In honor of World Water Day — with an eye on the 750 million people globally who do not have access to clean water — the youth-driven movement Hands4Others (H4O) is hosting its third annual Walk4Water event this Saturday, March 21 at Chase Palm Park.

The event serves as the Santa Barbara-based organization’s primary fundraising event, with 100 percent of proceeds going to support the procurement and installation of new water filtration systems for villages in critical need.

“The observance of World Water Day serves as a poignant reminder of how central and vital water is to our lives — and how often we take it for granted,” H4O project director Casey O’Toole said. “Today’s youth have tremendous power, knowledge and heart to make a tangible impact. Our H4O mantra is ‘be the generation’ — and we are delivering on that charge. It’s so inspiring to see H4O volunteers rally in support of this event."

The day adheres to the theme “Think Globally, Walk Locally” and will kickoff at 10 a.m. at 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Registrants can participate in either the 5k Fun Run or Walk4Water, which will follow alongside the ocean, wind up to the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary and end at Chase Palm Park. Following the walk/run, the day’s festivities will include:

» Bring Your Own Bucket Experience — Volunteers and walkers are encouraged to bring an empty bucket to walk with and emulate the Walk 4 Water experience. Walkers will also have a chance to retrieve a photo of a child from H4O-influenced villages around the world that will be on display midway through the route. This experience is designed to offer a small glimpse into what it’s like to walk each day to access clean, safe water. Photos will be collected at the finish line of the race and placed on a large collage display. For each photo collected, a major race sponsor will donate $10 to H4O.

» Video welcome by teen surf champion and H4O advocate Lakey Peterson

» Live music by Jason Paras

» Water-themed carnival games and relay race

» Free catered hotdogs, Kind Bars, fruit and water

» Raffle prizes and much more!

To encourage every level of participation, registration is free, with optional donation opportunities available both online and at the event. Visit the 2015 Walk4Water website to pre-register and reserve a free Walk4Water T-shirt.

H4O is a movement of young people called to change the world one person, one family, one village at a time by providing sustainable access to safe, drinkable water for those in need. H4O challenges today’s youth to be the generation that solves the world’s water crisis. To date, H4O has helped nearly 150,000 people throughout 11 countries gain access to life-saving clean water.

“H4O volunteers and sponsors have changed the lives of so many people and we’re on a mission to help 1 million people worldwid,” 21-year-old H4O founder Spencer Dusebout said. “What started as an idea scribbled on the back of a napkin has grown into a worldwide movement of young people excited to step outside of their own world and help others in need.”  

For additional information, click here, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

— Chelsea Hartnett is a publicist representing Hands4Others.

