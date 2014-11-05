Hands4Others to Collect Gently Used Items During eBay Donation Drive

The Santa Barbara Chapter of youth-led nonprofit Hands4Others will sponsor an eBay Donation Drive with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward a new water system for the village of Kabawanga, Uganda.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

H4O is seeking items that are new or gently used with a minimum resale value of $50, including old cell phones, iPads and iPods; surfboards, bicycles and other sports equipment; laptops, cameras, video games, speakers, gaming systems and DVD players; jewelry, antiques and collectibles; and tools and household appliances. The goal of the drive is to collect goods that will result in resale funds of $10,000 — the cost of a water filtration system.

The items will then be sold on eBay through the organization’s new H4O Marketplacepage.

“The Marketplace has the capacity of reaching people all over the country and truly opens the door of involvement for anyone with something to sell," project director Casey O'Toole said. "Our vision is to expand H4O’s outreach globally, and use the advancements of modern technology to help those in need.”

Thirty H4O youth volunteers will be on-site to collect donations and speak to H4O’s mission. A tax receipt for charitable giving will also be included with every donation.

Founded in 2008 by a group of Santa Barbara teens, H4O challenges today’s youth to become a part of the generation working to solve the world’s water crisis. Their mission aims to help instill long-lasting safe water and sanitation solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. H4O-sponsored events have helped bring clean water to over 150,000 people in over 11 countries around the world.

— Alannah Macintyre is a publicist representing Hands4Others.