Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:42 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Hands4Others to Collect Gently Used Items During eBay Donation Drive

By Alannah Macintyre for Hands4Others | November 5, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of youth-led nonprofit Hands4Others will sponsor an eBay Donation Drive with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward a new water system for the village of Kabawanga, Uganda.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

H4O is seeking items that are new or gently used with a minimum resale value of $50, including old cell phones, iPads and iPods; surfboards, bicycles and other sports equipment; laptops, cameras, video games, speakers, gaming systems and DVD players; jewelry, antiques and collectibles; and tools and household appliances. The goal of the drive is to collect goods that will result in resale funds of $10,000 — the cost of a water filtration system.

The items will then be sold on eBay through the organization’s new H4O Marketplacepage.

“The Marketplace has the capacity of reaching people all over the country and truly opens the door of involvement for anyone with something to sell," project director Casey O'Toole said. "Our vision is to expand H4O’s outreach globally, and use the advancements of modern technology to help those in need.”

Thirty H4O youth volunteers will be on-site to collect donations and speak to H4O’s mission. A tax receipt for charitable giving will also be included with every donation.

Founded in 2008 by a group of Santa Barbara teens, H4O challenges today’s youth to become a part of the generation working to solve the world’s water crisis. Their mission aims to help instill long-lasting safe water and sanitation solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. H4O-sponsored events have helped bring clean water to over 150,000 people in over 11 countries around the world.

Click here for more information. Like H4O on Facebook or follow H4O on Twitter.

— Alannah Macintyre is a publicist representing Hands4Others.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 