Hands4Others Rallies to Fund Critical Water System for Victims in Nepal

By Chelsea Hartnett for Hands4Others | April 28, 2015 | 3:12 p.m.

Today, the youth-led and -operated nonprofit Hands4Others announced the emergency donation of a $10,000 water purification system for the victims of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Nepal that killed more than 4,000 individuals.

Nepal water
Hands4Others has funded more than 50 water filtration systems for villages around the world. (Hands4Others photo)

The youth-championed organization, which has funded more than 50 water filtration systems for villages around the world, mobilized quickly to allocate the funds from their recent Walk4Water event to meet urgent and critical water needs.

The water purification system, which will provide enough clean water to serve up to 25,000 people (40,000 liters per day), is scheduled to ship immediately from Indonesia via H4O’s longtime implementing partner, Water Missions International. The installation will occur within one week from the systems arrival in Nepal.

“Our student volunteers rallied with impressive speed to help the victims in Nepal,” H4O founder Spencer Dusebout said. “As soon as the news hit on Saturday, messages were being circulated, emergency meetings were scheduled and action items were being assigned. Within two days, we were able to fund our first system for Nepal.”

Since its inception in 2008, H4O has helped more than 150,000 people throughout 13 countries gain access to lifesaving clean water, including areas that suffered catastrophic events, like Haiti in 2010 and the Philippines in 2013. The H4O movement includes club chapters in the U.S and Europe.

According to Dusebout, H4O's quick reaction was due to volunteers' keen understanding of emergency water situations from past relief efforts and direct, hands-on experience.

“It’s the one-two punch," Dusebout said. "These volunteers know when a disaster hits, it’s almost always followed by another disaster: the lack of drinkable, bacteria-free water. It’s a quieter disaster, but has the potential to be more devastating.”

In the wake of the earthquake in Nepal, H4O is seeking additional donations to fund other desperately needed systems. Donations can be made by clicking here.

— Chelsea Hartnett is a publicist representing Hands4Others.

