Hands4Others to Provide Safe Water for 10,000 Villagers

On a mission to provide safe and sustainable access to drinking water around the world, youth-led nonprofit Hands4Others (H4O) is proud to announce the results from the 2013 Walk4Water events. The Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Denver chapters hosted three successful fundraising events that were instrumental in raising awareness and funds for water filtration systems that will benefit those in need.

With the support of friends, family and members of the local community, H4O raised the vital funds necessary to generate filtration systems for five new villages ensuring safe, clean water for more than 10,000 people.

“These walks are a fun way for us to really make a difference,” said Sarah Armstrong, high school junior and leader of H4O’s San Francisco chapter. “This year was our second Walk4Water here in San Francisco and it was inspiring to see our community share a day of camaraderie and support. We’re looking forward to continuing to impact villages all over the world.”

As an expression of today’s youth in their pursuit to improve the world, the H4O fundraisers encouraged more than 500 participants and 15 corporate sponsors to become a part of the generation working to solve the world’s water crisis.

“H4O volunteers and sponsors have changed the lives of so many people,” said H4O founder Spencer Dusebout, a Laguna Blanca School junior. “What started as an idea on the back of a napkin has grown into a worldwide movement of young people excited to step outside of their own world and help others in need.”

Since 2008, H4O-sponsored events have helped bring clean water to more than 100,000 people. The momentum from the organization’s recent success has generated excitement and activity in many places. On June 16, 20 H4O leaders from five different cities, including three members from East Palo Alto’s Liquid Oxygen team, will be headed to Honduras as participants in Lifesong’s Vision Trip to address the need for clean water by installing, assessing and dedicating new water systems.

Those interested can easily join the H4O movement by participating in an H4O-sponsored fundraiser, like a Walk4Water, or email H4O at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to learn more or to start a chapter in their local area.

— Chelsea Hartnett of Blaze PR represents Hands4Others (H4O).