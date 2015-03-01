Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:07 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Paraglider Plunges 3,000 Feet to Death in Rattlesnake Canyon Above Santa Barbara

Authorities say father-daughter team flying tandem when Ronald Faoro reportedly slipped from harness and fell; girl hurt in subsequent crash

Emergency crews responded to the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara on Sunday after a paraglider fell some 3,000 feet to his death. The man’s daughter, who was tandem flying with him, suffered minor injuries after she crash-landed.
Emergency crews responded to the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara on Sunday after a paraglider fell some 3,000 feet to his death. The man’s daughter, who was tandem flying with him, suffered minor injuries after she crash-landed. (Alys Martinez / KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:29 a.m. | March 1, 2015 | 12:59 p.m.

A man was killed Sunday afternoon when he fell several thousand feet from a paraglider into a rugged canyon in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of La Cumbre Peak off the 2900 block of Gibraltar Road, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

A father and daughter were flying tandem, Eliason said, and the man, who was not adequately clipped in, became detached from the paraglider and fell an estimated 3,000 feet into upper Rattlesnake Canyon.

(Officials initially said the two were tandem flying a hang-glider, but later updated to say it was a paraglider.)

The daughter, a juvenile who is not an experienced pilot, stayed with the paraglider and crashed into a tree, Eliason said.

He said the man’s body was located, and his remains were recovered.

He was identified Monday as Ronald Faoro, 60, of Santa Barbara.

A local veterinarian and owner of St. Francis Pet Clinic, Faoro was active in the local paragliding community.

Emergency crews located the daughter, who was still strapped into the paraglider and suspended on a rock face, Eliason said.

He said she suffered minor injuries, and was hoisted by a county helicopter and flown to nearby St. Mary’s Seminary at 1964 Las Canoas Road.

From there she was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The daughter's name was not released.

County firefighters were assisted on the incident by crews from the Santa Barbara and Montecito fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, the sheriff's Search & Rescue Team, and AMR, Eliason said.

A UC Santa Barbara Geology Department field trip group was in the area and witnessed the accident, Eliason said, adding that members of the group were helpful in locating the victims.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

