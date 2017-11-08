Hang Out Gone Fishin’ Sign Over Holiday Weekend

In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks was granted a Private Stocking Permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for Cachuma Lake in 2017-18.

That's twice as much as was granted in 2016.

Just in time for Veteran’s Day weekend, Nov. 10-12, the first of four planned releases of 4,000-lb. loads will make its way to the lake. The trout will range in size from half-a-pound “catchables,” to 8-lb. “trophies.”

Additional releases are tentatively planned for December, March and May.

The triploid rainbow trout make their way from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek. Because triploid trout are sterile, more energy is put into growth than reproduction, producing fish that are larger and muscular.

Many who visit Cachuma Lake can experience the excitement of reeling in a beautiful rainbow trout, which also makes for a delicious meal and is a treasured tradition going back decades, the county said.

Cachuma Lake also supports populations of large- and small-mouth bass, crappie and channel catfish. Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals offers pontoons, outboards, kayak rentals, full bait-and-tackle supplies, and one-day and annual fishing licenses.

Year-round fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open with a valid fishing license. The Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report can be found at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.

For more information, contact the marina at 688-4040. Note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping year-round, as well as many recreational activities, nature programs, and of course, rainbow trout fishing, the county reports.

For more information, visit www.sbparks.org.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.