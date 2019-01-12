Hanger Fills with Fire-Suppression Foam at Santa Barbara Airport

Officials don't know what triggered the release, but say there was no fire; 9 corporate-type aircraft were inside at the time

The floor of a general-aviation hanger at the Santa Barbara Airport was filled with foam on Saturday after its fire-suppression system activated.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in a 45,000-square-foot hanger along Fairview Avenue on the east end of the airport, according to Deanna Zachrisson, an airport spokeswoman.

Nine corporate-type jets and other aircraft were in the hanger at the time, Zachrisson said, and had to be cleaned up afterwards. It was unknown whether any sustained damage.

“It’s basically kind of a mess,” she told Noozhawk.

Zachrisson added that what triggered the foam release is unknown, but there was no fire.

Someone was in the hanger doing maintenance at the time of the incident, Zachrisson said.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department was sending investigators to the scene, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

