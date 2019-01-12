Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 12 , 2019, 3:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Hanger Fills with Fire-Suppression Foam at Santa Barbara Airport

Officials don't know what triggered the release, but say there was no fire; 9 corporate-type aircraft were inside at the time

A corporate jet is moved out of a hanger filled with foam at the Santa Barbara Airport. Click to view larger
A corporate jet is moved out of a hanger at the Santa Barbara Airport on Saturday after a fire-suppression system sprayed foam throughout the building. Officials say they do not know what triggered the release, but there was no fire. (Santa Barbara Airport photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 12, 2019 | 1:53 p.m.

The floor of a general-aviation hanger at the Santa Barbara Airport was filled with foam on Saturday after its fire-suppression system activated.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in a 45,000-square-foot hanger along Fairview Avenue on the east end of the airport, according to Deanna Zachrisson, an airport spokeswoman.

Nine corporate-type jets and other aircraft were in the hanger at the time, Zachrisson said, and had to be cleaned up afterwards. It was unknown whether any sustained damage.

“It’s basically kind of a mess,” she told Noozhawk.

Zachrisson added that what triggered the foam release is unknown, but there was no fire.

Someone was in the hanger doing maintenance at the time of the incident, Zachrisson said.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department was sending investigators to the scene, according to Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A corporate jet sits in a hanger filled with foam at the Santa Barbara Airport. Click to view larger
A corporate jet sits in a hanger at the Santa Barbara Airport on Saturday after a fire-suppression system sprayed foam throughout the building. Officials say they do not know what triggered the release, but there was no fire. (Santa Barbara Airport photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 