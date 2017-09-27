Hani Zeini Named Laguna Blanca School Board Chair

Zeini has been an active participant in the Laguna community, serving on its board since 2013, where he is valued for his strategic thinking and leadership on developing Laguna’s future science center.

Zeini, who brings an entrepreneurial vision and energy to Laguna, said he hopes to accelerate and broaden the board’s support of the school’s academics, athletics and arts programs, especially its already advanced courses in the humanities, project-based learning, robotics and engineering, entrepreneurship, and the new two-year science research program.

One of the key roles of the Board of Trustees is to ensure the school is accomplishing its mission and upholding its core values of scholarship, character, balance, and community.

The board works collaboratively with the head of school to provide guidance and to ensure Laguna has adequate financial resources to meet these objectives.

Zeini is a business leader with some 30 years of experience in the healthcare and medical device industries.

He started his career at the Dupont Pharmaceuticals Company, later moving on to Pharmasmarket.com, an internet healthcare marketplace; Acurian, a venture-capital-backed clinical trials company; and Inamed Aesthetics, now Allergan Medical.

In 2006, Zeini founded Sientra, a medical device company focused on the aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery markets, which he took public on the NASDAQ in 2014. He served as its president/CEO and board director until the end of 2015.

In 2017, he established a strategic advisory and investment company advising Fortune 100 companies (the 100 largest public and privately held companies in the United States) and investor-backed startups in the medical aesthetics area.

Holding a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Miami, Zeini also completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University, Graduate School of Business.

He serves as the industry advisor on the Board of Directors for the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and is on the advisory board at Image Reborn Foundation in Park City, Utah, which helps women reclaim their sense of personal power following a breast cancer diagnosis.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.