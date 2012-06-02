Jackson Campaign Says Hodge Mailer Falsely Claims Ventura County Star Endorsement

On Friday, just four days before the June 5 primary election, voters across state Senate District 19 received a mailer falsely claiming candidate Jason Hodge has been endorsed by the respected Ventura County Star. The mailer, paid for by the California Professional Firefighters, which is Hodge’s union, features the Ventura County Star’s logo and cites a quote of support.

“I don’t think the CPF would ever intentionally mislead the voters,” said Rudy Ramirez, Hannah-Beth Jackson’s campaign manager. “However, it raises the question of whether or not Jason misled his own union into sending out this blatantly false mailer.

“This would fit Jason’s habit of being fast and loose with the facts,” Ramirez added.

After sending hundreds of thousands of mailers out falsely claiming he was a lifelong Democrat, Hodge finally admitted it wasn’t true when questioned by the media. The Ventura County Star called his actions “misleading at best.”

“This completely false mailer warrants a full investigation to determine whether Jason Hodge provided this false information to supporters to distribute,” Ramirez said. “What did he say, when did he say it, and to whom? He needs to clarify his role immediately, and mail a first-class correction to all the voters who received the false mailer — and it must be mailed tomorrow.

“How can the voters trust anything Hodge claims?”

The Ventura County Star has not taken an official position in the race.

— Rudy Ramirez is campaign manager for the Hannah-Beth Jackson for Senate campaign.