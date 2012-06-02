Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Campaign Says Hodge Mailer Falsely Claims Ventura County Star Endorsement

Flier from California Professional Firefighters allegedly cites newspaper's support

By Rudy Ramirez for Hannah-Beth Jackson | June 2, 2012 | 1:16 p.m.

On Friday, just four days before the June 5 primary election, voters across state Senate District 19 received a mailer falsely claiming candidate Jason Hodge has been endorsed by the respected Ventura County Star. The mailer, paid for by the California Professional Firefighters, which is Hodge’s union, features the Ventura County Star’s logo and cites a quote of support.

“I don’t think the CPF would ever intentionally mislead the voters,” said Rudy Ramirez, Hannah-Beth Jackson’s campaign manager. “However, it raises the question of whether or not Jason misled his own union into sending out this blatantly false mailer.

“This would fit Jason’s habit of being fast and loose with the facts,” Ramirez added.

After sending hundreds of thousands of mailers out falsely claiming he was a lifelong Democrat, Hodge finally admitted it wasn’t true when questioned by the media. The Ventura County Star called his actions “misleading at best.”

“This completely false mailer warrants a full investigation to determine whether Jason Hodge provided this false information to supporters to distribute,” Ramirez said. “What did he say, when did he say it, and to whom? He needs to clarify his role immediately, and mail a first-class correction to all the voters who received the false mailer — and it must be mailed tomorrow.

“How can the voters trust anything Hodge claims?”

The Ventura County Star has not taken an official position in the race.

— Rudy Ramirez is campaign manager for the Hannah-Beth Jackson for Senate campaign.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 