Hannah Atkinson to Lead Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Eyes in The Sky

Santa Barbara Audubon Society has named Hannah Atkinson its new director for its Eyes in The Sky education program.

Eyes in The Sky works with six live, rehabilitated raptors in a variety of outreach opportunities to educate and engage people of all ages in the world of wild birds and their habitats. Hannah started Jan. 2.

Atkinson, a graduate of UCSB’s College of Creative Studies, is a licensed and experienced falconer who brings not only expertise and knowledge in raptor care but also direct experience with the Eyes in The Sky program and birds.

She served as a volunteer in the program prior to the retirement of previous director and founder Gabriele Drozdowski.

In her spare time, Atkinson cares for and practices falconry with her own red-tailed hawk, Val (short for Valkryie).

Atkinson also brings administrative experience gained in her work with Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara Audubon Society thanks interim director Chris Mersey, who is working with Atkinson to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Mersey's successful interim administration of the program allowed Santa Barbara Audubon Society the time to interview and select Atkinson from a pool of qualified candidates.

“I am very excited to continue the work begun by Gabriele and our long-standing team of dedicated volunteers," Atkinson said. "The birds of Eyes in the Sky have a special ability to bridge the gap between people and wildlife, and to spark awe and enthusiasm for the natural world all around us.

"The program is an asset to the Santa Barbara community, and I’m honored to take a central role in that.”

Direct questions about Santa Barbara Audubon Society programs to [email protected] The Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

— Alexandra Loos for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.