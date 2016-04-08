Hannah-Beth Jackson to Honor Santa Barbara High School for Silver Award, Green Ribbon Designation

On Friday, April 15, 2016, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will recognize Santa Barbara High School’s achievement in receiving a Silver Award as a Green Ribbon School.

Jackson will meet school administrators, school and district staff and Sustainability Committee members on the memorable front steps of SBHS’s main building at 10:30 a.m.

It was announced Feb. 26, 2016, that SBHS received Silver Medal honors from the California Department of Education in the California Green Ribbon School Award program.

Only 27 awards were given statewide to individual schools or school districts. The award is given to schools and districts that conserve resources while promoting health and environmental literacy and is part of the larger U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon program.

The school’s recognition was largely based upon the strength of its green curriculum in AP Environmental Science, the work of the Dons Net Café (a business academy with a focus on sustainable growth) and the work of various campus and district entities.

In addition, the school’s custodial staff has implemented green cleaning procedures and three water refill stations, which allow students and staff to refill bottles in order to alleviate plastic waste, while the Santa Barbara School District Nutrition Services contributed significantly to students’ health while implementing environmentally sound practices.

The Silver Medal is the result of SBHS’s first year entry in this awards program, an effort documented by the PTSA Sustainability Committee and led by Environmental Science teacher Jose Caballero.

— Susan Owens represents Santa Barbara High School.