Hannah Cho Fires Season-Best 37 to Help Dos Pueblos to Team-Low 202

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2016 | 8:34 p.m.

Hannah Cho shot a season-low 37 to join medalist Gabby Minier and Bella Vigna in the 30s, and Dos Pueblos defeated Santa Barbara, 203-276, in a Channel League girls golf match at Glen Annie Golf Course on Tuesday.

Minier was the match medalist with a 1-under par 34 and Vigna fired a 36 for the Chargers, who improved to 6-1 in league and 11-2 overall.

"Gabby Minier put in a strong medalist performance at 34 and is coming into some great form at the right time," said DP coach Dan Choi. "Gabby puts in a lot of extra time and her hard work is paying off. It is always encouraging to head into post-season play with a season-low team score."

It was Minier's second straight round of 34 at Glen Annie. She shot the same score in last Thursday's win over Ventura. Vigna shot 36 for the second match in row.

"Bella's 36 also shows that she is in good form to defend her Channel League individual title," said Cho.

The Chargers play Buena in their league final on Thursday at Olivas Park Links. A victory would give them a share of the league title with San Marcos.

Dos Pueblos 203

Gabby Minier 34 (medalist)
Bella Vigna 36
Hannah Cho 37
Julia Forster 41
Nicole Calene 55

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

