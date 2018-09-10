Monday, September 10 , 2018, 10:26 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Hannah Cho, Gabby Minier Lead Dos Pueblos Over Santa Ynez in League Golf Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 10, 2018 | 7:46 p.m.

Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho shared medalist honors at 41, leading the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 244-264 vicotry over Santa Ynez in the Channel League opener on Monday at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.

Santa Ynez was making its debut in the Channel League.

Erinn Callaghan of the Pirates finished behind the medalists with a 45.

Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coehlo was pleased how her team performed in the league opener.

"Over the last six seasons we have really closed the gap on Dos Pueblos, and an overall a team score of 264 is great for us," said Coelho.

Dos Pueblos coach Dan Choi was happy with the play of Cho.

"Alisal can be a tough course to play in the afternoon once the winds really pick up. Hannah Cho did a really good job of playing smart golf in difficult conditions," he said. "She was the only girl out there today to par the difficult par four 7th hole that plays directly into the wind with water on one side and out of bounds on the other. "

Dos Pueblos is 4-1 overall and 1-0 league while Santa Ynez is 5-2, 0-1.

Santa Ynez

Gracie Church: 50

Marina Vengel: 53

Olivia Cortopassi: 60

Caelyn Linane 61

Erinn Callaghan: 45

Bridget Callaghan: 56

Team: 264

Dos Pueblos 

Gabby Minier 41 Co-Medalist

Hannah Cho 41 Co-Medalist

Nicole Calene 50

Julia Schniepp 53

Kathy Raminerfijon 59

Maggie Tang 61

Team: 244

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 