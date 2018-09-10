Hannah Cho, Gabby Minier Lead Dos Pueblos Over Santa Ynez in League Golf Opener

Golf

Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho shared medalist honors at 41, leading the Dos Pueblos girls golf team to a 244-264 vicotry over Santa Ynez in the Channel League opener on Monday at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.

Santa Ynez was making its debut in the Channel League.

Erinn Callaghan of the Pirates finished behind the medalists with a 45.

Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coehlo was pleased how her team performed in the league opener.

"Over the last six seasons we have really closed the gap on Dos Pueblos, and an overall a team score of 264 is great for us," said Coelho.

Dos Pueblos coach Dan Choi was happy with the play of Cho.

"Alisal can be a tough course to play in the afternoon once the winds really pick up. Hannah Cho did a really good job of playing smart golf in difficult conditions," he said. "She was the only girl out there today to par the difficult par four 7th hole that plays directly into the wind with water on one side and out of bounds on the other. "

Dos Pueblos is 4-1 overall and 1-0 league while Santa Ynez is 5-2, 0-1.

Santa Ynez

Gracie Church: 50

Marina Vengel: 53

Olivia Cortopassi: 60

Caelyn Linane 61

Erinn Callaghan: 45

Bridget Callaghan: 56

Team: 264

Dos Pueblos

Gabby Minier 41 Co-Medalist

Hannah Cho 41 Co-Medalist

Nicole Calene 50

Julia Schniepp 53

Kathy Raminerfijon 59

Maggie Tang 61

Team: 244