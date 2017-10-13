Tennis
Hannah Miller Sparks Laguna Blanca Past Coast Union
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 13, 2017 | 7:30 p.m.
Hannah Miller pulled out a comeback win in her debut at singles, helping Laguna Blanca to a 16-2 girls tennis win over Coast Union on Friday.
Miller, who normally plays No. 1 doubles, defeated Coast Union's top player, Ani Corbet, 7-5.
The doubles team of Maeve O'Connor and Xiaxia Taylor, brought up from the JV squad, played at the No. 1 spot, and took down their opponents, 6-2. Ryan Lack, another promoted JV player, teamed with Lilly Holbrook and won a set 6-1.
Laguna's victory puts in first place in the league.
