Hannah Rael Joins ShelterBox USA as Volunteer Program Manager

By Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA | September 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Hannah Rael Click to view larger
Hannah Rael (Isaac Hernandez)

ShelterBox USA, the U.S.-based affiliate of one of the world’s leading disaster relief and humanitarian aid organizations, announces Hannah Rael as its new Volunteer Program manager.

Rael brings to ShelterBox more than six years of experience in the fields of nonprofit public relations and marketing, as well as journalism.

“Hannah is an enthusiastic and driven communications professional whose experience is matched only by her passion to make a difference in the world,” said Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA.

“Having deployed with Hannah on the frontlines of crisis situations, I saw first-hand her relentless desire to help people who lost everything in disaster situations. I am thrilled to welcome Hannah to the ShelterBox USA Team,” Murray said.

Prior to joining ShelterBox, Rael was an account executive at SurfMedia Communications. She worked in media relations and communications for international medical aid organization, Direct Relief; and served as a freelance reporter for the Santa Barbara News-Press.

“I am excited about the opportunity to cultivate and sustain long-term relationships with committed ShelterBox volunteers across the country who also have a heart for helping people in need around the world,” Rael said.

“I’m impressed with ShelterBox’s ability to effectively deliver relief where it is most needed, allowing families who have lost everything to rebuild their lives with warmth, dignity, and hope,” she said.

In her free time, Rael volunteers for Immigrant Hope Santa Barbara and the Anti-Defamation League. She coaches female-focused fitness classes at Kaia FIT Santa Barbara and is an alumnus of Leading From Within’s Emerging Leaders Program.

A graduate of Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., Rael has a bachelor’s degree in political science and global studies.

ShelterBox is currently responding to the recent hurricanes, Irma and Harvey. It also is providing aid to those displaced by disaster or conflict in Syria, Nepal, Iraq, Cameroon, Niger, Colombia and Somaliland.

To learn how to volunteer, fundraise, or to make a donation to ShelterBox USA, visit www.shelterboxusa.org or call 941-907-6036. Legacy giving and corporate giving options are available as well.

ShelterBox USA is a 4-Star rated charity by Charity Navigator and has Gold status from GuideStar.

— Hannah Rael for ShelterBox USA.

 
