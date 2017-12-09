Monday, April 16 , 2018, 11:21 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Hannah Rogers Scores 21, Carries SBCC Past Cuesta

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | December 9, 2017 | 9:10 p.m.

Hannah Rogers scored a career-high 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds on Saturday, leading SBCC to a 63-51 win over Cuesta and the consolation title of the Hancock women’s basketball tournament.

Rogers, a 6-1 sophomore center from Bishop Diego High, made 10-13 from the field and grabbed five offensive rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-4), who erased a 25-16 deficit by closing the second quarter on a 13-2 run.

Santa Barbara led 29-27 at intermission, then took control with a 20-6 third-quarter advantage. Rogers tallied 10 in the quarter by making 5-of-6 layups. SBCC led by 16 (49-33) entering the final period.

Holly Barrera scored 12 points for the third time in three days and was named to the all-tournament team. The freshman guard from Dos Pueblos High was 5-8 from the field and 2-3 on 3-pointers. She also had four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Aaliyah Pauling chipped in with 12 points and two triples in the third-quarter surge.

The Vaqueros shot a season-high 49.2 percent and held the Cougars to 33.3 percent. They dominated the rebounds, 44-23, with Diamond Alexander pulling down six and Lauren Noggle getting five.

Courtney Barba led all scorers with 28 points for the Cougars (5-4).

“We played very well at both ends of the court,” said SBCC coach Sandrine Krul. “We adjusted and did a great job of working the ball to Hannah.

“We made adjustments at halftime and executed well in the second half. This is what we want moving forward.”

The Vaqueros will play in the West Hills Tournament on Dec. 14-16 in Lemoore. They open on Thursday vs. Rio Hondo at 5 p.m.

