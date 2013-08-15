Hannah Speck of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at Lake Forest College

Hannah Speck of Santa Barbara was named to the Dean's List for the 2012-13 academic year at Lake Forest College.

The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved distinguished academic records. It is compiled at the end of each academic year. To be selected for this honor, a student must have attained a grade point average of at least 3.6 for two consecutive semesters.

Speck, class of 2015 at Lake Forest College, is a graduate of Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

Lake Forest College is a national liberal arts institution located 30 miles north of downtown Chicago. The college has 1,500 students representing 47 states and 79 countries. Click here for more information.

— Lindsey Nemcek represents Lake Forest College.