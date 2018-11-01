Hannah Wendelken’s Early Goal Puts UCSB Women In Big West Final

Soccer

A year ago, Hannah Wendelken was playing on UC Santa Barbara's club women's soccer team. On Thursday night, she was scoring the game-winning goal just 20 seconds into the match as the second-seeded Gauchos' intercollegiate soccer team posted a 1-0 win over the No. 3 and host UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament semifinals on Thursday night.

UCSB will remain in Irvine to play No. 1 seeded Long Beach State on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

Wendelken scored early in the first half after taking a pass from Katherine Sheehy. She booted home the first and only goal of the match for her second goal of the season.

The Gauchos (13-6-1) will take on the 49ers, which posted a 1-0 win over UCSB earlier in the season. Santa Barbara is riding a five-match unbeaten streak (4-0-1).

Hanna DeWeese won for the ninth time this season, including five complete game shutouts. In defeatiing Irvine, she avenged an earlier 2-1 double overtime defeat and she sent UCSB to its first Big West Championship match since 2009.

The Gauchos and Long Beach State will play at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4 at Anteater Stadium on the UC Irvine campus.