Hans Zimmer 2017 Tour Stopping at Bowl in August

Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will bring his U.S. concert, Hans Zimmer Live on Tour 2017, to the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16.

The European version of the tour, Hans Zimmer Revealed, kicked off earlier this year with a sold-out, two-night run at London's Wembley Arena before embarking on a 33-city run that included shows in London, Paris, Munich, Prague, Geneva and Dublin.

The concert at the Bowl will be in two parts: The first will offer some of Zimmer's classic movie scores including Gladiator, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The second will feature re-imagined versions of some classic scores such as The Dark Knight Trilogy and Inception with special guests from the rock and pop world.

“Performing a concert series like this is something that I have always wanted to do, and I am thrilled to tour all across the U.S. this summer,” said Zimmer.

“I am very excited to get some of my very talented friends together and give our audiences an experience unlike any concert they have ever been to before,” he said.

Zimmer has scored more than 120 films, which have, combined, grossed some $24 billion at the worldwide box office. His most recent Academy Award-nomination for Interstellar marks his 10th career Oscar nomination.

Zimmer's upcoming film projects include DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Sean Penn’s The Last Face.

“Following the extraordinary success of Hans' first-ever soldout tour in Europe, I am delighted to have the opportunity to present Hans’ first concert series in the U.S. and his triumphant return to Europe,” said Harvey Goldsmith, co-producer.

“Hans is a genius of our time, having thrilled millions of cinema goers with his amazing film scores. At last, Hans will reveal a collection of his finest scores to a live audience.”

For more information on how to buy tickets, visit www.hanszimmerlive.com.

— Jessica Puchli for Goldenvoice.