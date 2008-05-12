Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Hansen Named to Academic All-District Softball Team

The senior catcher is honored for her diligence in the classroom and her efforts on the field.

By Lisa Skvarla | May 12, 2008 | 12:29 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara senior catcher Ericka Hansen was named to the 2008 ESPN the Magazine Academic All-District 8 Softball, it was announced Friday.

 

The San Clemente native was named to the First Team for players from the Western Region, made up of athletes from schools in California, Arizona, Hawai’i, Utah, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.

The award is the first step in the process of being named to the ESPN the Magazine Academic All-America Team. Hansen, who is majoring in business economics, has posted a 3.59 GPA at UCSB. The Academic All-America Team will be announced next week by CoSIDA, the College Sports Information Directors Association.

Hansen is already a two-time Big West Academic All-Conference honoree and has won the last two UC Santa Barbara Athletics Department Golden Eagle awards for softball, after posting the highest GPA among the upperclassman on her team.

Not just a standout in the classroom, Hansen had the best year of her career. The senior batted a career-high .294 in her 36 games played while tallying 14 runs, six home runs and 16 RBIs. In Big West Conference games, she hit .327 with a .435 on-base percentage and 11 RBIs.

The Gauchos finished the season with a 30-24 overall record, marking just the fourth 30-win season in program history and the second consecutive. They posted a Big West record of 13-8, good for second place, their best finish since 2004 when they tied Cal State Northridge for second with a 14-7 record.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSBs assistant media relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 