Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 4 , 2019, 11:00 pm | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Haotian Xia Has Impressive Debut for UCSB Volleyball in Sweep of Grand Canyon

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Media Relations | January 4, 2019 | 8:03 p.m.

On day two of the UCSB Asics Invitational, the No. 10 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team made quick work of Grand Canyon University with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 28-26) sweep on Friday night inside Rob Gym.

It was a big night for a pair of freshman as Haotian Xia, making his collegiate debut, tallied a game-high 14 kills while Ryan Wilcox added six kills to go along with a game-high 10 digs.

After Xia slammed home a kill for the first point of the match, the Gauchos and Lopes went back-and-forth with the score knotted up at 8-8 early in the first set. From there, Casey McGarry highlighted an 8-1 UCSB run with impressive back-to-back service aces. With a seven point lead, Santa Barbara cruised through the rest of the set and Corey Chavers put the game away, 25-16, with back-to-back kills.

Chavers carried the momentum into the second set where the senior outside hitter recorded six of his 12 kills in the match. After taking an early 7-4 lead, Chavers rattled of five kills in nine plays, and five of UCSB's next six points to help the Gauchos to a 12-7 advantage. The lead grew from there as Xia got into the mix with five of his kills in the frame. As a team, Santa Barbara hit a blistering .542 (15-2-24) in the set and rolled to a 25-15 final.

Looking to avoid the sweep, Grand Canyon came out strong in the third set, forcing UCSB to play from behind for most of the final game. The Gauchos were up to the challenge and weathered a 5-1 start from the Lopes to tie the match at 7-7. After trading points for most of the set, UCSB found itself trailing 22-20, but got big plays from Xia and Chavers to even the score at 24-24. No play was bigger, however, than setter McGarry rising up for a kill to give UCSB the 25-24 advantage late. GCU survived two match points from the Gauchos, but could not hold them off forever as Chavers and Jack Truman came up with a huge block to end the set, 28-26, and the match.

Truman finished with a team-high five total blocks while Chavers and McGarry added two apiece. McGarry dished out 36 assists on the night and finished with three of the team's six aces.

For the night, the Gauchos finished with a .306 hitting percentage while GCU hit just .096.

UCSB (2-0) rounds out tournament action Saturday at 8 p.m. against Concordia-Irvine.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 