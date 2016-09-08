Happiness and Meditation Hour to Take Place at Montecito Library

The Montecito Library presents Happiness and Meditation Hour.

The Happiness Hour will be offered on Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Montecito Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, located at 1469 East Valley Road.



Led by Manas Lele from the Art of Living Foundation, the Happiness Hour will offer numerous tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness, and well-being.

It is an interactive and experiential stress-buster session where participants will have the opportunity to experience energizing breathing technique and relaxing meditation; experience alertness and relaxation at the same time.

No experience in breathing exercises or meditation is required. For information please call (805)969-5063.



Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Tatiana Johnson is the branch supervisor at the Montecito Branch Library.