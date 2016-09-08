Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Happiness and Meditation Hour to Take Place at Montecito Library

By Tatiana Johnson for the Montecito Branch Library | September 8, 2016 | 11:30 a.m.

The Montecito Library presents Happiness and Meditation Hour.

The Happiness Hour will be offered on Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Montecito Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, located at 1469 East Valley Road.
 
Led by Manas Lele from the Art of Living Foundation, the Happiness Hour will offer numerous tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness, and well-being. 

It is an interactive and experiential stress-buster session where participants will have the opportunity to experience energizing breathing technique and relaxing meditation; experience alertness and relaxation at the same time. 

No experience in breathing exercises or meditation is required. For information please call (805)969-5063.
 
Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

All library programs are free and open to the public. 

— Tatiana Johnson is the branch supervisor at the Montecito Branch Library.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 