Happy Adventure Summer Camp Accepting Applications for 2014 Sessions

The Happy Adventure Summer Camp is accepting camper applications for the 2014 sessions.
The day enrichment program, which serves children and young adults with developmental disabilities from the greater Santa Barbara area, will hold two one-week sessions between Aug. 4 and Aug. 15.
Camper applications are available online by clicking here. The cost of a one-week session is $130. Financial assistance is available.
The 2014 sessions will mark the 23rd year of operation of the Happy Adventure Summer Camp, a program of Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Carpinteria.
For more information, please call 805.684.5840 or click here.
— Eric Baizer represents Happy Adventure Summer Camp.