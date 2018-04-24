Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:26 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Happy Together Tour Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | June 21, 2013 | 1:26 p.m.

The Happy Together Tour, which boasts an impressive collection of chart-topping artists from the 1960s, returns to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Tickets for the show are $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65.

The 2013 version of this popular annual tour showcases Flo and Eddie of The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Chuck Negron on Three Dog Night, Gary Lewis & The Playboys, and Mark Lindsay, the former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders.

The Turtles, led by vocalists Flo and Eddie, scored their first Top 10 hit with the Bob Dylan cover “It Ain’t Me Babe” in 1965. They would reach the top of the charts in 1967 with “Happy Together,” which would become their best-known hit.

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap commanded the Billboard pop chart in the late ’60s with hits like “Woman, Woman,” “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower,” “Over You” and “The Girl Is a Woman Now.”

Chuck Negron helped form Three Dog Night in 1968, and the group recorded 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including “One,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” and “Joy to the World.”

Gary Lewis, the son of comedian Jerry Lewis, was the first and only artist during the 1960s to have his first seven releases hit Billboard’s Top 10, including “This Diamond Ring,” “Count Me In” and “Save Your Heart for Me.”

Mark Lindsay helped lead Paul Revere & The Raiders on the musical journey that included such hits as “Kicks,” “Hungry,” “Good Thing” and “Indian Reservation (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian).”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see Happy Together Tour in the intimate 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

