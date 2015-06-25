Happy Together Tour Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

The Happy Together Tour, which boasts an impressive collection of popular recording artists from the 1960s and is led by The Turtles’ Flo & Edie, returns to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23.

Tickets for the show are $55, $65 and $75.

For the first time, the Happy Together Tour will feature six groups, including music by The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, The Buckinghams, The Association, The Cowsills, The Grass Roots, and Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders.

The Turtles scored their first Top 10 hit with the Bob Dylan cover “It Ain’t Me Babe” in 1965. They would reach the top of the charts in 1967 with “Happy Together,” which would become their best-known hit.

The Cowsills, a family affair that inspired the TV series The Partridge Family, are making their debut on the tour and will feature siblings Susan, Paul and Bob. Their hits include “The Rain, the Park and the Other Things,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “We Can Fly.”

Get ready to hear from the groups that produced such classic favorites as “Midnight Confessions” from The Grass Roots, “Cherish” and “Windy” from The Association, “Kind of a Drag” and “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” from The Buckinghams and “Indian Reservation (The Lament of the Cherokee Reservation Indian)” as sung by Mark Lindsay from his time with Paul Revere and the Raiders.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see this legendary collection of pop greats from the '60s when they take the stage in one of the most popular music venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.