Happy Together Tour Returns to Chumash Resort

Led by The Turtles’ Flo & Eddie, the Happy Together Tour, featuring a collection of top recording artists from the 1960s, is returning to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14.

Joining Flo & Eddie are The Association, The Cowsills, Chuck Negron, The Box Tops and Ron Dante singing 53 top Billboard hits.

The Turtles scored their first Top 10 hit with the Bob Dylan cover “It Ain’t Me Babe” in 1965. They would reach the top of the charts in 1967 with “Happy Together,” which would become their best-known hit.

The Association, an American sunshine pop band from California, had numerous top hits including “Windy,” “Cherish,” “Never My Love” and “Along Comes Mary.” They are noted for their intricate vocal harmonies by the band’s multiple singers.

The Cowsills, a family affair that inspired the TV series The Partridge Family, again will be joining the Happy Together tour. The audience is sure to hear hits “The Rain, the Park and the Other Things,” “Hair,” “Indian Lake” and “We Can Fly.”

Chuck Negron, a former member of American rock band Three Dog Night, is expected to perform a few of the band’s top hits including “One,” “Easy to Be Hard,” “Pieces of April,” “Just an Old Fashioned Love Song” and “The Show Must Go On.”

The Box Tops are best known for their hits “The Letter,” “Cry Like a Baby” and “Soul Deep.” Their unique sound combines elements of both soul music and light pop.

American singer, songwriter and producer Ron Dante is best known as the lead singer of the fictional cartoon band The Archies. The band delivered top hits “Sugar, Sugar,” “Jingle Jangle,” “Bang-Shang-A-Lang” and “Who’s Your Baby.”

Tickets are $55, $65 and $75 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com. The Casino Resort is on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.



— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.