Harbor Nautical Swap Meet Fishing for Vendors

Vendor sign-ups are now open for the 10th Annual Harbor Nautical Swap Meet, 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, May 25.
The admission-free event is expected to attract hundreds of treasure hunters to the main harbor parking lot, where dozens of vendors will display and sell boat rigging, surfboards, fishing gear, inflatable boats, pumps, winches, boat motors, and other marine/nautical items.
Visitors can look for new gear while enjoying free coffee, fruit and other refreshments, care of the Harbor Merchants Association.
To sign up as a vendor at $10 per spot, contact Harbor Operations, 805-564-5531 or visitwww.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SwapMeet. Vendor applications also available at the harbormaster’s office.
— Christopher Bell for city of Santa Barbara.