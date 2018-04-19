Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:41 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 
 

Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf Receives National Wine List Award of Excellence

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association | June 4, 2014 | 4:21 p.m.

The Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf has one of the best wine lists in the country, according to Wine Spectator magazine.

The Harbor Restaurant received the magazine’s 2013 Wine List Award of Excellence for its wine list. This marks the 12th year in a row the restaurant has received this honor.

To qualify for the award, restaurants must offer interesting wine selections, have a wine list appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers, according to Wine Spectator.

“We are honored to be included on the wine list once again,” said Jordan Scott, director of operations. “We strive to give our guests the best experience possible — from the ocean view, to the fresh fish, USDA prime steaks and, of course, our quality wine.”

Scott’s dad, John Scott, purchased The Harbor Restaurant in 1988, renovated it and reopened it in 1989. The father-son duo have worked together for the past five years.

Prior to the Scotts, the Williams family operated The Harbor Restaurant, which was destroyed by fire in 1971 and rebuilt in 1981.

The Harbor Restaurant specializes in California wines.

Jordan Scott attended San Marcos High School as well as the University of the Pacific.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association.

