Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:04 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Harbor & Seafood Festival Celebrates 15 Years of Local Seafood, Education and Fun

By Dominique Samario for the City of Santa Barbara | September 8, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Celebrate the bounty of the Santa Barbara Channel and the fishermen who harvest it at the 15th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2016.

This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of the community’s most popular events.

Timed to celebrate the opening of commercial lobster season, the festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, dockside tours and more.
 
The Harbor & Seafood Festival offers locals and visitors alike an interactive day, reminding us all that Santa Barbara Harbor is a working harbor where more than 100 fishermen land 10 million pounds of seafood each year, bringing $30 million to the local economy and beyond.


So come enjoy the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel, rich in sustainably harvested, high-quality seafood.

Meet fishermen face-to-face. Select fresh-caught lobster and sea urchin “uni” and have them prepared on the spot. 

Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder and seafood paella.

This year, the Maritime Museum will feature Central Coast wines paired with seafood dishes prepared by local chefs as well as free seafood/wine pairing lectures and other maritime discussions.

Then, while Spencer the Gardner, Fish and the Seaweeds, and the David Segall Band play live on a main stage, visitors can peruse “old-timey” harbor photos, shop for arts & crafts or enjoy free harbor boat rides aboard the Double Dolphin and Azure Seas.


The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc. and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association.

Visit www.HarborFestival.org for more details.
 

— Dominique Samario is public information officer for the Santa Barbara Waterfront.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 