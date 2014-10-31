Harding School Celebrates a Literary Halloween, Dia de los Muertos

Santa Barbara elementary students get a visit from Alice in Wonderland, show off their costumes for the festivities

Snow White and Waldo were escorted around Harding University Partnership School’s yard by small superheroes, princesses and creatures from all over the world on Friday.

The kindergarten classes paraded around the campus in their Halloween costumes as part of the day's festivities.

Classes put together colorful Dia de los Muertos altars, which have been on display in the auditorium all week, and students got a visit from Alice in Wonderland, portrayed by a literary specialist from UC Santa Barbara.

She read all about her adventures with the White Rabbit in the school’s library.

Principal Veronica Binkley has been organizing a plethora of community events for the K-6 school, trying to introduce families to the philosophy of the International Baccalaureate and Primary Years Program.

Binkley was a consultant for the school several years ago and joined it full-time as principal this fall.

There are already “holes” she’s identified and has been working to “bump up the rigor,” but she notes that students at Harding ask meaningful, insightful questions compared to counterparts at non-IB schools where she’s worked.

“There is nothing more comprehensive and good for kids than this program,” she said in an interview earlier this year.

She’s started regular Monday Gatherings, meetings for students and the community to come together for student awards and presentations.

At next week’s meeting, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will recognize third-grader Irvin Cruz, who won the Anti-Bullying Poster contest.

