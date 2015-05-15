Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Harding University Partnership School Students Study as Gauchos for a Day at UCSB

Gevirtz Graduate School of Education hosts hundreds of elementary students for their annual visit, with lessons provided across campus

UCSB lecturer Susan Johnson helps Harding University Partnership School third-grade students detect metal particles using devices they made out of clothing hangers.
UCSB lecturer Susan Johnson helps Harding University Partnership School third-grade students detect metal particles using devices they made out of clothing hangers. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 15, 2015 | 5:18 p.m.

By second grade, children are supposed to be able to describe and recall their typical daily route to school and back home. 

Harding University Partnership School second-grade students tried their hand at the assignment Friday, mapping out the ocean and mountains of Santa Barbara in relation to their current destination — the Davidson Library at UC Santa Barbara.

They looked at computer maps and sketched their own on paper, enthralled with the task enough to ask questions and help fellow classmates with their geography.

It was the first year the Santa Barbara students took on mapping, but Friday marked the sixth year Harding School has visited with its educational counterpart, UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

About 400 school children descended on UCSB’s campus for the four-hour morning visit, where Harding and university staff alike hoped to instill a love — or at least a curiosity — in higher education.

As a partnership school, Gevirtz Graduate School sends student teachers and faculty researchers to observe at Harding, which in turn visits and learns at a real university.

Kindergartners focused on aerobic dance and exercise, first graders tried creative writing, fourth graders learned about nonverbal communication, fifth graders received a nature lesson and sixth graders took a walk to the Marine Lab and Campus Point Beach.

The third-grade students were with Susan Johnson, a Gevirtz School lecturer who led a session detailing how magic can be explained by science.

Johnson talked about solids, liquids and gases and what particles look like in each state of matter.

Second-graders in the Harding University Partnership School analyze and draw maps Friday during a geography-type lesson at UCSB. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“A gas is something you can’t see,” one student said. She eagerly raised her hand along with most of her curious classmates.

“This is a smart group,” Johnson said. “We love questions.”

Johnson asked them to use a clothing hanger with strings attached to it to detect whether particles in the classroom were made with metal, and students happily obeyed.

The UCSB visit is something Harding students look forward to every year, said Principal Veronica Binkley, who noted most of the children would be the first in their families to attend college.

“I so appreciate the amount of work UCSB puts forth every year,” she said.

Suzanne Oliver, who plans the UCSB visit as director of community relations at Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, said the event is an campus-wide effort.

“There’s a larger importance,” Oliver said, counting the day among the regular outreach UCSB does throughout Santa Barbara County. “They’re coming back as our freshmen.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 