Harding’s Kristin Corpuz Receives Teacher Recognition Award from Rotary Club of SB

By Dave Bemis for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | October 25, 2013 | 9:34 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara presented a Teacher Recognition Award on Oct. 18 to Kristin Corpuz, a special education teacher at Harding University Partnership School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Since 1986, the club has honored outstanding teachers from South Coast schools. During the year, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara honors a special education, secondary and elementary school teacher with a certificate and a $1,000 check to spend on their classroom needs.

“This kind of contribution by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and other groups makes a real difference for children, because it helps teachers do the work that is so vital to our community’s future,” county Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said. “An investment like this pays big dividends for our youth and our community.”

"The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara is honored to support local education and teachers such as Kristin Corpuz,” said Roland Christopher, chairman of the Teacher Recognition Committee of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara. “She is an outstanding example of an educator doing amazing things for our local youth.

“Rotary of Santa Barbara and Rotarians around the globe know that Kristin's work is what makes communities better. We are excited by her passion for a better Santa Barbara, and know that education makes a difference in our great community.”

“To be an educator is an incredible responsibility and honor,” Corpuz said. “Each day and each moment I try to connect with children and impact their lives in significant and meaningful ways. As a special educator, my goal is always to make progress on their individualized goals and broader learning, no matter where we need to start in their learning process, but most importantly, it is my goal for my students to feel confident, act and think independently, and feel joyful as we learn and work together.”

A member of Harding’s leadership team, she is Special Education Department chairwoman, Disabilities Awareness Day coordinator, Collaborative Academic Support Team facilitator, Student Success Team and Reading Intervention Team co-facilitator and instructional assistants supervisor. She is also a mentor to new teachers through the Teacher Induction Program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara for lunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Recipients of the club’s Teacher Recognition Awards are made with the assistance of the Teacher Programs and Support Department of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Click here for more information, or click here to connect with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.

— Dave Bemis is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

