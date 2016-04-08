Harding School Foundation Announces Cinco de Mayo Celebration, Fundraising Event

Harding School Foundation will hold its annual fundraising event to raise critical funds for enriched learning experiences for over 500 students in grades PreK-6 at Harding University Partnership School.

The Cinco De Mayo Celebration will be held from 4-7 p.m. May 6, 2016, and include Mexican food for purchase, a silent auction, booths, games and fun for the entire family.

All funds raised will support and promote the International Baccalaureate program so that students can enjoy integrated learning through field trips, educational presentations and hands on experiences.

Harding School Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization incorporated in 2006. Harding University Partnership School is located at 1625 Robbins Street in Santa Barbara.

— Karen Luna is a teacher at Harding University Partnership School and a board member of Harding School Foundation.