Harding School Opens Doors to Renovated Multi-purpose Room

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | October 10, 2018 | 9:48 a.m.

The completion of a nearly $1 million, Measure J bond-funded multipurpose room renovation project at Harding University Partnership School was celebrated recently with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held during a school assembly.

The celebration, marked by the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education and Supt. Cary Matsuoka, included a performance by the sixth-grade orchestra and all the students singing "Hello to All the Children of the World."

Sixth-graders Alex Velazquez, Samuel Blakely and Suleima Mateo gave presentations sharing their appreciation to the community for investing in their school.

Representatives from Congressman Salud Carbajal, State Sen, Hannah-Beth Jackson and State Assemblymember Monique Limón’s offices presented certificates.

“As we celebrate the completion of this beautifully renovated multipurpose room, I want all the students in this room to hear that your community invested nearly $1 million in your school because they believe in your future,” said Wendy Sims-Moten, Board of Education vice president.

The multipurpose room project involved interior renovations for the existing multipurpose building and restrooms.

Improvements included a new heating system, flooring, acoustic wall panels to better absorb sound, as well as 21st century technology improvements such as a upgraded sound system, and visual technology — new screen and projection system.

The Harding multipurpose room serves as a place for parent education events and Westside community gatherings. This includes the annual sixth-grade International Baccalaureate Exhibition as well as family literacy, math, and science nights.

During school hours, students can be found playing music, attending award ceremonies, eating breakfast/lunch/supper, or participating in after-school activities.

The project was made possible thrugh Measure J bond funds and completed over the summer. Total cost was $963,000 and completed under budget. Project partners include TSK, architect; and McGillivray Construction, general contractor.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 

