Harding Teacher Jennifer Lindsay Named District’s Educator of the Year

Jennifer Lindsay, Harding University Partnership School teacher, is the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Educator of the Year for 2014-15.

She is an innovator, initiator and dynamic member of the sixth-grade team. She inspires and impacts the lives of those she comes in contact with every day.

She has a unique way of working with struggling students with empathy and complete professionalism. She teaches her students to strive for excellence and instill the importance of being great citizens not only in class, but also in the community.

She serves as a role model to her peers, demonstrating dedication and hard work.



Lindsay is the first educator on the district's new Educator of the Year perpetual plaque, which will be on display in the district office.

— Barbara Keyani is the communication coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.