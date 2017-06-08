Harding University Partnership School’s Millionaires Get Star Treatment on Last Day of School

The end of the year at Harding University Partnership School was a huge celebration for four reading millionaires.

Millionaires Charlotte Richardson, Sam Blakely, David Marin and Emily Villafana (who have all read 1 million words or more this year) were the last to leave the auditorium for their special surprise.

The entire school was standing on the field. As the millionaires walked through the playground and around the field, they saw what awaited them -- a white, stretch limousine from Sammy's Limousine Service with "Harding Millionaires" sign on the side.

"Students who read 1 million words a year are entitled to the millionaire treatment!" Principal Veronica Binkley said.

Teachers greeted the millionaires and the student body cheered them on.

They were given swag bags and McDonald's French fries as they entered their limo.

Surely this will create some serious motivation for Harding students who have become passionate readers over this last year. Many student have already set their 2017-2018 reading goal to read over 1,000,000 words! Go hawks!

Veronica Binkley is principal of Harding University Partnership School.