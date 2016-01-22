Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:20 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Hardy Diagnostics Acquires Texas-Based GG&B Company

By Lorie Bouget for Hardy Diagnostics | January 22, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

Hardy Diagnostics announced today the acquisition of GG&B Company in Wichita Falls, Texas, maker of innovative, automated microscope slide stainers for laboratory use.  

“GB&B has been an industry leader in the development and manufacture of clinical laboratory equipment since it was founded in 1974,” said Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics. “With the recent launch of the innovative QuickSlide GramPro 80, Hardy Diagnostics is proud to be on the leading edge of automated slide stainer technology.”

The QuickSlide GramPro 80 is capable of gram staining up to 80 slides per hour, hands-free, and yet is compact enough to fit on any lab counter top. The GramPro 1 is ideal for low volume use and stat procedures. 

In the near future, QuickSlide will also offer the GramPro 40, designed for mid-sized laboratories. For blood smears, QuickSlide offers the HemaPro automated instrument for Wright-Giemsa staining of blood cells.

“Most all of our customers do Gram stains,” said Hardy. “The stainers are in keeping with our core microbiology business and can be used by all types of labs: clinical, pharmaceutical, food, biotech, etc.”

Daniel Crawford, Hardy Diagnostics’s choice to lead the new division, said, “We are impressed with the unique technology of the stainers, especially the patented electric eye to detect differences in smear thickness.” 

Crawford, a manager at Hardy Diagnostics for the past three years, has a degree in biomedical engineering from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

Jeff Gibbs, a co-inventor of the QuickSlide instruments, will be retained by Hardy Diagnostics as the director of manufacturing in Wichita Falls. Gibbs has been involved in laboratory instrumentation design since 1974.

Hardy Diagnostics will rebrand the company as QuickSlide, a division of Hardy Diagnostics. All current employees of GG&B Co. have been retained and QuickSlide will continue to operate from the current location in Wichita Falls.

— Lorie Bouget represents Hardy Diagnostics.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 