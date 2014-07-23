Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Hardy Diagnostics Employees Earn Key Microbiology Certification

By Mike Welch for Hardy Diagnostics | July 23, 2014 | 11:57 a.m.

Hardy Diagnostics, an employee-owned company in Santa Maria, is pleased to announce the certification of Christopher Massey, R&D manager; Kerry Davies Pierce, technical services manager; and Rianna Malherbe, R&D microbiologist/technical support specialist as registered microbiologists in pharmaceutical and medical device microbiology with the National Registry of Certified Microbiologists.

To earn the NRCM credential, these candidates first met rigorous educational and experiential eligibility requirements and passed a comprehensive written examination attesting to their knowledge and skills in pharmaceutical and medical device microbiology.

The NRCM, founded in 1958, is a voluntary certifying body that has certified microbiologists in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and on six continents. The goals of the NRCM are to minimize risk to the public by identifying qualified microbiologists; encourage mastery of microbiological knowledge and skills that contribute to improving the human condition; and foster professional pride and a sense of accomplishment in qualified microbiologists.

Employers use NRCM certification to distinguish their company and attest to their employees’ competency.

For more information about the NRCM or other programs of the American College of Microbiology, click here or contact the college at [email protected].

Mike Welch represents Hardy Diagnostics.

